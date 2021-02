Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - No one was hurt when a small plane went off the runway at the Santa Maria Airport.

It happened just before 2:00 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

Investigators say the plane was about to take off and was halfway down the runway when the air traffic tower saw smoke.

The pilot veered off the runway.

It turns out there was some damage to the tire.