Additional staff member at Santa Maria Juvenile Hall tests positive for COVID-19

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Chief Probation Officer Tanja Heitman with the Santa Barbara County Probation Department reported that one staff member at Santa Maria Juvenile Hall (SMJH) recently tested positive for COVID-19.

The probation department said the staff member last worked at the facility on Jan. 25 and was tested for COVID the following day.

As a precaution, in coordination with the Public Health Department and the facility’s medical unit, the department conducted contact tracing of staff and youth for potential exposure. Fortunately, all youth and staff reportedly tested negative.

For more information on the probation department's approach to COVID-19, visit www.sbprobation.org.

