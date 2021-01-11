Motor home, 3 other cars destroyed in fire
SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- An early morning fire in Santa Maria destroyed four vehicles, including a motor home where the fire is believed to have started.
The Santa Maria Fire Department responded to the 1400 block of N. School Road early Monday morning. Police and medical teams responded as well.
Fire crews were able to keep the fire from extending to the home where the vehicles were parked. No one was hurt.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
