Santa Maria Public Library offers Grab-and-Go Book Bags with no due dates

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Looking for something new to read, but don't have a specific title in mind? The Santa Maria Public Library has come up with a pandemic-friendly solution by offering new Grab-and-Go Book Bags.

The Book Bags are described as pre-packaged paper bags containing five books of mixed genres.

These books are not checked out to patrons and will have no due date. Guests are welcome to keep the Grab-and-Go books as long as they would like.

The bags will be available for pick up at the sidewalk service pick-up window from Jan. 4 to Jan. 9. Sidewalk pick-up window hours are from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekdays and 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturdays.

The Santa Maria Public Library is located at 421 South McClelland Street.

At this time, the main library is open for sidewalk pick-up service, and for passport service by appointment while the Branch Libraries and Bookmobile are open for Grab-and-Go service.

All other in-person services are closed due to the Local Health Emergency declared by the county.

For more information on what the library has to offer, visit their website here.

Questions may be directed to the Library’s Information Desk, 805-925-0994 ext. 8562.