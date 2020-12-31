Lompoc police looking for peeping tom suspect

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

LOMPOC, Calif. -- Lompoc police is searching for a man on suspicion of looking into residential homes on Thursday.

The man is described to be a caucasian man in his 30s, thin built and balding with facial hair. He was last seen wearing a plaid jacket, blue jeans and dark colored shoes.

On Wednesday at around 6:20 p.m., a man was seen in the backyard of a home on the southwest side of Lompoc.

The residents of the home were inside at the time and their surveillance cameras notified the homeowners of the trespass.

The suspect was seen on camera looking into the windows of the home for several minutes.

The owner then saw the suspect run through the backyard and fled over the fence.

If anyone has any information regarding this man, they are urged to called Lompoc Police Department at 805-736-2341.