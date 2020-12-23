Multiple agencies investigates fatal shooting in Guadalupe

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

GUADALUPE, Calif. -- Multiple agencies are investigating a fatal shooting that happened in Guadalupe on Tuesday night.

On Tuesday at around 10:30 p.m., Guadalupe police responded to reports of gunshots in the area of the 1000 block of Escalante in Guadalupe.

At arrival, officers found a gunshot victim. The victim was described to be a Hispanic male around 23-years-old with two gunshot wounds to his chest and one to his arm. He was transported to Marian Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

In their investigation, police officers spoke to the victim's father who said two unknown men came into their home and were outside talking to the victim.

A fight began and one of the men brandished a gun and pointed it at the victim.

The father said he grabbed his son and pulled him inside and locked the door but the two men came into the home and shot the victim twice in his chest and once in his arm.

The father said he then grabbed his own gun and shot several shots at the suspects.

The suspects then left in their 2003 silver Chevy truck. The father says he believes he shot one of the suspects but was unsure.

The information was provided to the Santa Maria dispatch to give to local officials in the area.

Santa Maria police received the dispatch and found the 2003 silver Chevy in Santa Maria. They stopped the truck and found two Hispanic men inside, they found that one of the men had been shot.

The man was transported to Marian Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The other suspect was taken into custody.

Guadalupe Police, Santa Maria Police and Santa Barbara County Sheriff's are investigating this crime.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to call Guadalupe police at 805-343-2113.