Lompoc offers to recycle Christmas trees after holiday season

LOMPOC, Calif. -- The City of Lompoc will offer a Christmas tree recycling program starting January 4, 2021.

The City will be picking up Christmas trees from Lompoc residents for free.

The program will be from January 4 to 8 of the new year.

The City's Solid Waste Division contracted with West Coast Arborists to collect and recycle Christmas trees from City residences.

Customers should place their trees three feet away from their refuse containers by 7 a.m. on their scheduled trash collection day during the week of January 4.

Residents who miss the home tree collection can drop off their trees at the Lompoc City Landfill at 700 Avalon Street in Lompoc.

The City says flocked trees cannot be recycled and must be cut up and placed in the trash bin or be brought to the landfill and be disposed of for a fee.

The West Coast Arborists will grind the trees into mulch. The mulch will then be used as landscape material throughout the city.

Solid waste collection will be affected by Christmas and the New Year’s holiday.

There will not be trash collection on December 25 or January 1. Trash collection will be pushed back by one day on each of these holidays.

The Lompoc City Landfill will be closed on December 25 and January 1.