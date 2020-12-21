Orcutt teen becomes one of the first female Eagle Scouts in the nation

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

ORCUTT, Calif. – A 17-year-old senior at Orcutt Academy High School is one of the first female Eagle Scouts in the nation.

Sonia Wasserman is set to be among hundreds of young women who will make up the inaugural class of female eagle scouts.

It all started in February 2019, when the Los Padres Council started welcoming girls into scouts BSA in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties.

Eagle Scout is the program’s highest rank, only about 6% of scouts achieve it on average.

To earn it, a scout has to take on leadership roles within their troop and community, earn a minimum of 21 merit badges, organize and complete a large community service project, and more.

Through Sonia's hard work and dedication, she was able to obtain this prestigious achievement.

“It feels pretty cool, I’m definitely using it in college applications right now,” said Wasserman.

Sonia has not received her official pin yet, it is being shipped to her house.