Man rescued from Santa Maria garbage truck after accidentally being thrown out

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - A man was rescued by Santa Maria firefighters Friday night after he was accidentally dumped into a garbage truck and became trapped.

City Fire said this was a different type of call than they usually get.

Crews discovered the man had been inside of a dumpster when the garbage truck came and dumped it, causing him to become trapped inside the truck's receptical.

The driver of the truck become aware of this mishap after he heard the man calling out from inside.

Crews from fire engine 3 set up ladders and a simple rope system to get the man out.

Fortunately, no one was injured during the incident.