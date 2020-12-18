Santa Barbara County reports first COVID-related death in a minor

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Santa Barbara County Public Health reported two new coronavirus-related deaths on Friday, one of which was in a minor between the ages of 12 and 17.

The department said the minor was a Santa Maria resident and had underlying health conditions. This marks the first pediatric death related to COVID-19 in the county.

The second person who died was a Lompoc resident in their 70s who also had underlying conditions.

Neither of these deaths were related to outbreaks at a congregate care facility.

These individuals bring the total number of deaths in the county to 147. There were 186 new cases identified on Friday.

For updates and breakdowns of COVID-19 throughout Santa Barbara County, click here.