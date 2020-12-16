Santa Maria Public Library launches service to help veterans and others find employment

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Job seekers in Santa Maria have a new resource to help them reach their goals.

The City of Santa Maria Public Library has launched the program 'Brainfuse JobNow/VetNow' to assist veterans and their families, as well as the general public, gain new skills and find employment.

This online service supports job seekers with all stages of job searching, employment transition assistance, as well as navigating the Department of Veterans Affairs.

JobNow/VetNow features:

Live, online assistance - Veterans and families can connect with valuable benefits and resources. This includes answering questions about benefits eligibility, resources for housing, healthcare and education and locating accredited claims agents.

Job tools - The Job Tools' feature offers career coaching, expert resume assistance, live interview preparation, and more

Learning tools - Users build academic skills and prepare for college with VetNow's array of tools

Adult Learning Center - The Center provides foundational, career-enhancing skills to job seekers. It also offers test preparation (including the GED and the USCIS citizenship test) and a unique academic skills center featuring live, online tutors.

The service is available to anyone with a library card. People can apply for a free library card online or by calling the library at (805) 925-0994 extension 8562.

To access JobNow/VetNow, click here.