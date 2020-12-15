Santa Maria City Council welcomes new member Carlos Escobedo, says goodbye to Dr. Michael Moats

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – There's a new member of the Santa Maria City Council Tuesday Night.

Carlos Escobedo was sworn in Tuesday evening to represent District 1, which covers the northwest part of the city.

Escobedo says there is still a lot to do in these upcoming years.

He's replacing Doctor Michael Moats, who was not able to run for re-election this year.

Moats lives outside District 1 in a different part of the city.

Moats says he is extremely grateful for the last four years he spent serving the City of Santa Maria.

"I took a lot of notes,” said incoming council member Carlos Escobedo. “My goal is to bring those concerns, those needs to the City Council, let the people in District 1 and the whole city as a whole know that they can approach me."

"We all get along very nicely, it almost seems like an extended family for me now,” said exiting council member Michael Moats. “And I am a little sorry to see it go away."

Escobedo’s term as district 1’s council member is four years