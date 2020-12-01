Lompoc City Council welcome new council member Jeremey Ball

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

LOMPOC, Calif. – Lompoc City Council met earlier this evening, welcoming a new council member on board.

“It's still just a fresh experience, I was just sworn in,” said incoming city council member Jeremey Ball.

Last month, Ball defeated Jim Mosby, and is now the incoming council member for Lompoc’s District 4.

“I am excited,” said Ball. “I know the community is excited to move into some new and fresh directions.”

Jenelle Osborne was re-elected as mayor for the City of Lompoc.

“The charge they have given me by re-electing me is something I take very seriously and will work really hard to deliver on,” said Osborne.

Both Osborne and Ball express these next few years will be difficult because of COVID-19, but not impossible for their upcoming plans.

“We do have budget discussions starting in 2021, for 2021 through 2023 budget,” said Osborne. “So it will be really important for our community to participate just like they did 2 years ago. “

“Allocations of resources to those who are in need,” said Ball. “And the vulnerable here, we got a lot of work to do here in those areas.”

The next Lompoc City Council meeting is scheduled on December 15th at 6:30 p.m.