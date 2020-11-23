Firefighters knock down trailer fire in Orcutt

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

ORCUTT, Calif. -- Santa Barbara County Fire knocked down a trailer fire that threatened two homes in Orcutt on Monday early morning.

On Monday at around 3:30 a.m., Santa Barbara County Fire responded to reports of a structure fire on the 1000 block of Amethyst Drive in Orcutt.

The first arriving engine found a travel trailer was fully in flames between two homes.

Firefighters began an aggressive attack on the fire while additional engines that arrived did fire prevention on the two homes nearby that were threatened.

All occupants from both homes were evacuated.

When the fire was knocked down the two homes were checked for damages.

Fire officials say there was no extension of the fire but one home had fire and smoke damage.

Four people were displaced due to the fire. They are receiving help from Red Cross.

The cause is under investigation.