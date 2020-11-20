Looking for the Helpers: Nipomo family adopts five siblings from foster care

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

As our area is faced with ongoing changes due to a growing pandemic, we are bringing stories of people doing good in the community during a time of uncertainty.

Help us look for the helpers!

Five Foster Siblings Adopted by Nipomo Family

Mike and Eva Salais from Nipomo are no strangers to caring for foster children.

Even with three biological children, the family has always made room in their home - and their hearts.

Several groups of foster kids have lived with them throughout the years. And for the last two years, they have been fostering a sibling set of four.

In February of this year, they took the placement of the siblings' newborn sister, who was also detained by Child Welfare.

This week, the Salais family nearly doubled in size.

On Wednesday, November 18, Mike, Eva, their three adult biological children and the five children they are fostering officially signed adoption papers at Santa Maria Juvenile Court.

The four older foster siblings are now legally a part of the Salais family and, due to a waiting period, the youngest will be adopted in early 2021.

A social worker at Pathway Family Services in Santa Maria, who assisted the Salais family, said that a child being adopted from foster care is an incredible story in general, but for a family to adopt 5 siblings so that they could stay together is almost unheard of.

When asked about how they handle such a crowded home, Mike and Eva admit it is chaotic at times, but it's worth it.

“We kind of just think where these children would be if they were not in our home,” said Mike.

For Eva, she always wanted a family of eight and says she's gotten her wish. “We’ve grown really close to them, we love them as our children,” Eva said.