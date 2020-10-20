City of Santa Maria seeks questions on COVID-19 before live Facebook meeting Wednesday

Santa Maria - Lompoc - North County

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The City of Santa Maria is looking for questions from the public before its Live Facebook event on Wednesday.

The city is hosting the event during the lunch hour to answer COVID-19 questions for the Santa Maria community.

During the Live meeting, leaders from various city departments will also discuss plans on reopening as the pandemic continues.

If you submit your questions to the city before noon tomorrow, they will try to answer them during the meeting.

You may email your question to the city's public information manager at: mvandekamp@cityofsantamaria.org.