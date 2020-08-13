Santa Maria man confesses to poisoning tree

Santa Maria - North County

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The City of Santa Maria says one person has confessed to poisoning and killing a tree in late June.

The man told city officials he did not realize it was a protected tree that required a permit for its removal.

There were three total trees found dying after being drilled into with a tool and injected with chemicals. It has not been determined who is responsible for killing the other two trees.

Santa Maria's certified arborist said there was not enough live tissue remaining on the trees to determine the substance injected into the trees. It is believed that the death of the trees was the result of chemicals.

The trees were located near West Main Street, and were removed on July 20.