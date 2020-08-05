Kitchen worker assigned to Pond Fire near Creston tests positive for COVID-19

Santa Maria - North County

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. - A kitchen worker assigned to the Pond Fire tested positive for COVID-19, according to a news release from CAL FIRE.

The worker was not at the base camp when they tested positive. The person is asymptomatic and his module has been quarantined as a precaution, CAL FIRE said.

CAL FIRE said they are confident this is an isolated case because the individual had no close contact with fire line personnel.

Firefighters and staff are required to adhere to all COVID-19 precautions implemented at base camp.

As of Tuesday night, the Pond Fire was 85% contained and evacuation warning had been lifted. The fire had burned 2,005 acres.