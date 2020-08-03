Lompoc Unified School District releases distance learning plans

Santa Maria - North County

LOMPOC, Calif. - Families in Lompoc are learning what 100% distanace learning will look like when the new school year starts.

With Santa Barbara County being on the state's monitoring list, Lompoc Unified School District shelved its hybrid model plans and put all its effort into distance learning.

“We spent quite a bit of time working on a hybrid model and consulting with our labor unions so we would be ready when it was time to bring our kids back on campus. We had hoped that would happen in August, but we will be ready when the time comes,” said Superintendent Trevor McDonald. “In the meantime, we have developed a robust distance learning program to ensure our students continue to learn and grow."

School begins on August 17 - and distance learning will look quite a bit different than it did in March:

• The school year must be 180 days, which is why the school year had to start on the original start date of August 17, 2020.

• Daily instructional minute requirements are the same, regardless of whether the instruction is in-person or distance learning.

• Attendance will be taken daily. If a student misses three (3) days, the schools will be making contact with each family to assist.

• Grades will matter. Unlike March-June, students will be graded on their assignments during distance learning.

Chromebooks will be distributed to any family who needs them. Supplies have been purchased for students to use at home. Zoom licenses have been purchased for all LUSD teachers and students to provide increased security.

School sites will be reaching out to families the week of August 10th with information about picking up materials, schedules, etc. Families may also call their school site offices for additional information

or visit www.lusd.org.