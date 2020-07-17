Santa Maria Flea Market draws in hundreds of visitors during COVID-19

Santa Maria - North County

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The weekly Early Bird Flea Market has continued to remain open to the public despite the COVID-19 pandemic in Santa Maria.

The event has 65 to 70 vendors selling used items every Friday and Sunday at the Fairpark.

The event has drawn hundreds of buyers per day.

Days after Santa barbara County Supervisor Steve Lavagnino raised

coronavirus concerns over the Early Bird flea market in Santa Maria, the

event was held with new modifications.

"Well he said thumbs up. We’re doing an excellent job and he just came

around and checked and that was it," said organizer Diana Canales with the Early Bird Flea Market.



Jose Hernandez is one of the nearly 70 vendors who’s pleased the flea market is still open. "It’s very important because this is how we make a living. In this situation we’re asking everybody to keep a distance to wash your hands and wear a face mask."



Organizers are keeping the requirement simple: no mask no entry.

They are also limiting the event to 100 visitors at a time.



Visitors say they feel safe at the flea market.

"I know they’re putting hand sanitizers everywhere. You have

to wear a mask and they spaced out the businesses very well, said visitor Katia Jasso.



While organizers say vendors are required to stay six feet apart, they decided to set up twenty feet apart to increase safety.



"We were at 10 feet distancing but we decided to distance by 20 feet now for extra safety," said Canales.



Organizers say they expect even busier crowds since the state-wide order to

close indoor malls and other places.



"Yes. This is the reason why we are following all the health

guidelines. I mean a lot of families depend on

this," said Canales.



They’re also attributing growing crowds to other flea markets on the

Central and South Coasts being canceled.



"We’re working as a team. We're working all together. It’s not just about us. It’s about everyone," said Canales.