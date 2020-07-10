Santa Barbara County contains oil spill at Cat Canyon

Santa Maria - North County

SANTA MARIA VALLEY, Calif. -- Santa Barbara County Fire helped to clean up an oil spill that happened at the HVI Cat Canyon Facility Friday afternoon in the Santa Maria Valley.

County Fire received reports of the oil spill at around 1:15 p.m. at the HVI Cat Canyon, Las Flores Facility at the 6100 block of Dominion Road in the Santa Maria Valley.

Upon arrival, the first engine reported that an oil storage tank leaked about five barrels of light crude oil.

County Fire contained the spill and contacted 911.

Santa Barbara County Fire is investigating the spill.

Officials say no wildlife or waterways were contaminated or involved.

The spill is being cleaned up by County Fire and producers of the oil.