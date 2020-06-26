Skip to Content
Santa Maria - North County
PG&E to practice Public Safety Power Shutoff response on Friday with helicopters, ground crews

PG&E will practice their response to a public safety power shutoff on Friday during a simulated event.

The company said power will not be shutoff during the drill.

The company will use helicopters and ground-based crews in Paso Robles, Santa Maria and Buellton to inspect circuits that are included in the exercise.

The drill is scheudled to take place between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Community members may see more PG&E and contractor trucks than usual.

PG&E's Public Safety Power Shutoff program includes all electric lines that pass through high fire-threat areas – both distribution and transmission.

In the event of extreme weather conditions, PG&E will proactively de-energize the lines, shutting off power for the safety of customers and communities. During an actual PSPS event, crews will inspect every component along every de-energized line—inspecting from the sky and from the ground--to identify and repair damaged lines or equipment before restoring power, according to a news release from PG&E.

During the drill, PG&E and contractor personnel will practice those inspections in order to reduce the time it takes to safely return electrical service to our customers.

Visit www.pge.com/wildfiresafety for more.

