One hospitalized after Santa Maria home goes up in flames

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Santa Maria firefighters responded to a structure fire on the 1500 block of South Curryer Street Sunday morning that left at least one person injured.

The call came in around 5:45 a.m. Santa Maria police and AMR also responded to the scene.

Firefighters said one person was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center for treatment. It is unclear how severe their injuries are.

Fortunately, no firefighters were injured while extinguishing the blaze. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

