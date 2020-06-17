Skip to Content
Santa Maria city leaders share what they’re doing in light of recent COVID cases

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Santa Maria City leaders and members of CAUSE are sharing what they’re doing and what more they plan to do in light of a recent uptick in COVID-19 cases throughout Santa Maria Valley.

Certain areas of the city are showing high numbers of cases, including a cluster of cases at a Santa Maria nursing home.

Find out where those areas are located and what they’re main concerns are as many of the cases are with farm workers.

