Driscoll’s donates to local health clinics and food banks

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Berry seller Driscoll's is donating more than $4 million to health clinics, food banks and other community resources in response to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Driscoll's Chairman and CEO J. Miles Reiter announced $1 million in cash donations in mid-March to support health care services in California, one of Driscoll's largest growing regions.

Community Health Centers in Santa Maria and Clinicas Del Camino Real in Oxnard each received a cash donation of $250,000 to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Driscoll's.

“We believe it’s our responsibility during these challenging times to support communities who are working tirelessly to bring fresh, healthy berries to families,” said Reiter. “Agriculture is an impactful kind of business that relies on human and environmental resources. We are responsible for what we do and how we do it, and are moving quickly to deploy donated resources for the largest community impact.

Driscoll's also donated $600,000 in cash donations and $100,000 in product donations to the Santa Barbara County Foodbank and Food Share in Oxnard.