Santa Babara County Fire respond to structure fire in Santa Ynez

SANTA YNEZ, Calif. - Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to reports of a structure fire early Tuesday morning.

Fire crews received reports of a single story family residence fire around 1:49 am on the 3500 Block of Olive Avenue in Santa Ynez. The front porch was on fire and extended into the house.

The fire was knocked down quickly. All occupants of the house were evacuated. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.