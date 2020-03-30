Animal foster families needed in Santa Maria

Santa Maria - North County

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Pets can be your best friend, especially during this trying time. Santa Barbara County Animal Services offers a way to feel less isolated, while helping to clear the shelters.

Santa Maria is home to the largest shelter facility of the three in Santa Barbara County, bringing in about three-thousand animals a year.

Space at the shelter is filling up, and help is needed to make room for more animals.

Operations manager, Esteban Rodriguez hopes to find permanent homes for the current shelter animals, but a great alternative is to have families to foster them.

Rodriquez said they are making public safety a priority. All county shelters are showing animals by appointment only.

All necessary supplies are provided for those selected to foster a pet.

Currently, adoption fees have been lowered to $10 dollars. For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit the Santa Barbara County Animal Services' website.