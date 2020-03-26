Lompoc Police closes lobby due to COVID-19 outbreak

Santa Maria - North County

LOMPOC, Calif. -- Lompoc Police Department will close its lobby to the public starting Thursday.

The department made the decision due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

For anyone needing assistance, the department installed an intercom right outside the lobby doors that will connect people with the dispatch center.

Anyone needing to pick up items must call 805-875-8134 to set up an appointment for our property officer.

The jail remains closed during this time.