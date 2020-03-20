Santa Maria Valley Strawberry Festival canceled

Santa Maria - North County

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The Santa Maria Fairpark has canceled all April events, including the Santa Maria Valley Strawberry Festival, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The decision was made during an emergency meeting of the board of directors of the 37th District Agricultural Association, which operates the fairpark.

The board made the decision to cancel all April events at the Santa Maria Fairpark. The Santa Maria Valley Strawberry Festival, which was slated to run between April 24-26, is one of the events that was canceled.

“We’ve been trying to balance personal safety for staff members with continuing to provide service to the community. The part-time staff that works our many events is extremely dedicated and hardworking, and it is heartbreaking to have to tell them we won’t have any work for them until the prohibition against gatherings has been lifted," said Richard Persons, CEO of the Santa Maria Fairpark. "It’s pretty devastating to cancel the Strawberry Festival, which so many thousands of people love.”

Due to the cancellations, nearly all part-time and weekend security, event staff, parking lot, janitorial and office staff were laid off. Fairpark officials said that's about 40 people.

Individuals and companies who reserved booth space at the Strawberry Festival will have their rental fees credited toward spaces at the Santa Barbara County Fair.

Fairpark officials said they are working to put together plans for an event similar to the Strawberry Festival to take place in the fall, possibly in October.