“A Year of Active Hope”: Santa Barbara’s Community Environmental Council Launches New Engaging Climate Action Initiative

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) —The Community Environmental Council has announced “A Year of Active Hope,” a series of events designed to inspire residents to take practical steps toward a more sustainable future.



“It's our job to inherently care if we are harming, you know, our ecosystems,” said CEC Communications Director Tia Kordell.

The year-long program includes film screenings, educational talks, community workshops, and youth programs aimed at helping people learn about climate solutions and environmental resilience.

“All of this programing is really just about gathering our community and sparking joy and, and learning a little bit about how to get involved. I'm really excited to get new people in our doors. I mean, people who maybe haven't thought of themselves as climate activists, as environmental activists who haven't been involved,” said Tia Kordell.

From youth climate leadership workshops to community repair cafés where people can learn to fix electronics and clothing there is something for everyone.

“There is something for not only people who are interested in oil or MPAs, but, you know, just interested in moving their body and, and connecting with their community. And also if, yeah, you want to listen to a lecture, there's something for you there if you want to just gather with your community and move your body, we have something for you there, too,” said Kordell.

Organizers say the initiative is meant to turn concern about climate change into meaningful action, while also creating opportunities for community connection.



“That's what we're offering with active hope. Active hope is a term that means get going, come do something.Not just sitting down and saying, I hope that'll change, but being part of that change by actively engaging, “said CEC Director of Climate Action Kathi King.

“And it can make a huge difference. Change starts here. Change starts with us,” said Tia Kordell.

Many of the events will be hosted at the CEC Environmental Hub and will be open to the public.



For more information about upcoming events and how to get involved visit the CEC website.