Santa Barbara - South County

At-Risk Santa Barbara Man Located, Police Thanks Community

Santa Barbara Police Department
By
March 8, 2026 4:23 pm
March 8, 2026 4:23 pm

EDITOR'S NOTE: On Monday, March 9th, the Santa Barbara Police Department confirmed Chase White has been safely located. "The Santa Barbara Police Department would like to thank the community for all their assistance in this matter."

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) – The Santa Barbara Police Department is asking the public for helping locating a missing at-risk adult man last seen in Santa Barbara.

The 24-year-old missing person, Chase White, left his residence around 600 Calle Rinconada to go on a walk on March 7th and failed to return. The department says White is a dependent and semi-verbal.

Chase White via The Santa Barbara Police Department

He is a white man, roughly 210 pounds and standing at 6'3. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone who sees Chase is asked to please call the Santa Barbara Police Department (805) 882-8900.

Alissa Orozco

Alissa Orozco is the Digital Content Director at News Channel 3-12. For more about Alissa, click here.

