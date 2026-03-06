Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

Seahorses Make Waves in Santa Barbara

By
March 7, 2026 10:57 am
Published 11:36 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - Nine Giant Pacific Seahorses have returned to the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History Sea Center, drawing crowds and sparking wonder among visitors of all ages.

These tiny swimmers usually live farther south, in the warmer waters off Mexico and Southern California.

Lately, rising ocean temperatures are nudging more tropical species north into the Santa Barbara Channel, making the seahorses’ comeback both beautiful and a quiet reminder of the changing ocean.

The Sea Center’s exhibit gives people a rare chance to see these delicate creatures up close. Their return was made possible through a renewed partnership with Cabrillo Marine Aquarium, marking the first display in the area in years.

Visitors on Stearns Wharf are captivated by the seahorses’ slow, almost dance-like movements, while the Sea Center hopes the exhibit will inspire the community to pay closer attention to how the ocean is shifting—and how important it is to protect it.

Small but resilient, these seahorses are more than just a magical sight—they offer a window into the changes happening beneath the waves.

Patricia Martellotti

Patricia Martellotti is a reporter for News Channel 3-12.

