Holy Nun: Local Nun Restores Dignity One Haircut at a Time

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - A simple trim can mean far more than a new look.

For people living on the streets, it can restore dignity and confidence.

It begins with something small — a chair and an act of care. Clients arrive carrying the weight of life on the streets. After a haircut from Sister Oanh Tran, many leave feeling more confident and human again.

Born in Vietnam, Tran trained in both healthcare and cosmetology before bringing those skills to serve the homeless community. Each week, she arranges her tools and prepares to welcome anyone looking for a fresh start.

Nearly 30 people receive haircuts during her weekly visits. For many, the change goes beyond appearance. A clean haircut can bring back confidence and the motivation to try again.

Tran is both a licensed beautician and a trained nurse, but the work she does here centers on presence and compassion. A haircut can open doors — to a job opportunity, reconnecting with family, or believing in oneself again.

For people who often feel invisible, the moment in the chair matters. Many living on the streets feel overlooked, but Sister Oanh focuses on the person in front of her.

The clippers buzz, smiles return, and a quiet sense of hope fills the room. For Tran, the experience is mutual. The people she serves give back far more than she expected.

The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On Our Mobile Apps. Keep Up With the Latest Articles by Signing Up for the News Channel 3-12 Newsletter.











