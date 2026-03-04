Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

Sanctuary Centers Campus Nears Completion in Santa Barbara

By
Published 11:40 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT)- A new five-story campus is getting its finishing touches on Anapamu Street.

The Sanctuary Centers project will bring supportive housing, a medical clinic, and expanded behavioral health services to the area.

The campus is designed to support some of the community’s most vulnerable residents.

Construction is in its final phase as crews prepare for the crane to come down.

The non-profit is still working to close a three-million-dollar funding gap.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County

Patricia Martellotti

Patricia Martellotti is a reporter for News Channel 3-12.

