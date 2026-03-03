Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

Santa Barbara Home Takes Flight in Unique Habitat ADU Project

PATRICIA MARTELLOTTI I KEYT
By
today at 3:14 pm
Published 1:30 pm


SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - A house quite literally took to the skies over Santa Barbara Tuesday morning.

At Ortega Park, a crane slowly lifted a small, modern accessory dwelling unit — known as an ADU — and floated it above Cota Street as neighbors gathered to watch.

Phones were out. People pointed. Some couldn’t believe how smooth it looked.

Habitat for Humanity of Southern Santa Barbara County is behind the project, calling it a new chapter for affordable homeownership in the city.

This is the first time an ADU will be sold as an affordable home in Santa Barbara under a new state law, AB345 — opening the door for smaller, for-sale homes to help ease the housing crunch.

The modular unit was built off-site, then delivered and carefully lowered onto its foundation in front of a crowd of supporters, volunteers, and local leaders.

Once secured, volunteers and the future homeowners — Tony and Sierra — will help complete the finishing touches and landscaping.

For Habitat, it’s more than a construction milestone. It’s a key to the front door for a local family.

And for those watching a home hang in midair, it was a reminder that even in a tight housing market, new solutions are taking shape — sometimes 30 feet above the ground.

The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On Our Mobile Apps. Keep Up With the Latest Articles by Signing Up for the News Channel 3-12 Newsletter.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Patricia Martellotti

Patricia Martellotti is a reporter for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Patricia, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.