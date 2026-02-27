Habitat Santa Barbara Opening “ReStore” This Summer in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - Habitat Santa Barbara is coming to downtown Santa Barbara with its specialized business known as the "ReStore."

Inside, community donations that have been collected will be sorted, priced, and sold including furniture and home décor, along with usable building materials and fixtures.

These items will be available to the public at a discounted price with the proceeds supporting Habitat Santa Barbara’s local affordable housing efforts.

The ReStore is at 400 State Street on the corner of Gutierrez Street. It will open this summer.

Habitat Santa Barbara says in a newsletter, "We are actively seeking volunteers who can help us get ready by signing up for shifts to accept donations, so that we can start to fill up our store with inventory. Learn more about our immediate volunteer needs!

For more information go to: Habitat Santa Barbara

