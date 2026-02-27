Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

Habitat Santa Barbara Opening “ReStore” This Summer in Santa Barbara

By
New
Published 5:52 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - Habitat Santa Barbara is coming to downtown Santa Barbara with its specialized business known as the "ReStore."

Inside, community donations that have been collected will be sorted, priced, and sold including furniture and home décor, along with usable building materials and fixtures.

These items will be available to the public at a discounted price with the proceeds supporting Habitat Santa Barbara’s local affordable housing efforts.

The ReStore is at 400 State Street on the corner of Gutierrez Street. It will open this summer.

Habitat Santa Barbara says in a newsletter, "We are actively seeking volunteers who can help us get ready by signing up for shifts to accept donations, so that we can start to fill up our store with inventory. Learn more about our immediate volunteer needs!

For more information go to: Habitat Santa Barbara

The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On Our Mobile Apps. Keep Up With the Latest Articles by Signing Up for the News Channel 3-12 Newsletter.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

John Palminteri

John Palminteri is senior reporter for KEYT News Channel 3-12. To learn more about John, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.