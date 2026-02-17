Santa Barbara Women’s Fund Commits $1.3 Million to Strengthen Families

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) — Non-profits here in Santa Barbara County will be getting an extra helping hand this year.

The Women’s Fund of Santa Barbara announced it will distribute $1,375,000 in grants this year to non-profit organizations serving women, children, and families across the southern County.

For over two decades the Fund has awarded nearly $13 million to 163 local non-profits, and continues to support the strength and generosity of community-focused women.

The 2026 grants will be unveiled during the Celebration of Grants event on May 13 at the Lobero Theatre. Members and community partners will be in attendance to highlight the work of recipients, continuing to make a difference in critical areas of need.

Each year, local agency proposals are reviewed by the Fund’s volunteer Research Committee for funding consideration.

Members then cast their votes to decide which initiatives will receive support — an approach the Fund says "embodies the organization’s democratic spirit and commitment to transparency."

“This year’s record funding pool reflects both the generosity of our 1,450 members and the power of collective giving,” said Women’s Fund Board Chair Carolyn Jabs. “When we pool our resources, every contribution—no matter the size—has a multiplier effect. Together, we’re able to create meaningful, lasting impact for vulnerable women and families in our community.”

To learn more about the Women’s Fund of Santa Barbara or to get involved, visit womensfundsb.org.

The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On Our Mobile Apps. Keep Up With the Latest Articles by Signing Up for the News Channel 3-12 Newsletter.