SBCC Nears Finish Line on Athletics Demolition

today at 12:47 pm
Published 11:56 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) – Demolition at Santa Barbara City College’s Physical Education and Athletics building is almost complete and remains on schedule, clearing the way for the next phase of construction.

Chris Renbarger, SBCC Vice President of Business Services, says the project is progressing smoothly and the college is ready to move forward once demolition wraps up.

The story will also highlight an SBCC athlete who trains on the campus track, showing how students continue to stay active and improve their health even amid construction.

With demolition nearing its end, the college is looking ahead to upgraded athletic facilities that will benefit both students and the wider campus community.

