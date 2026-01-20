Lights, Camera, Action! SB County Unlocks $50,000 In Grant Art Funding for Non Profits

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.—The arts leave an indelible mark on kids and adults alike.



“We've all had an experience with art or music or, or theater that that moved us and that changed how we, think in the world and how we are around each other,” said SB County Office of Arts and Culture Executive Director Sarah York Rubin.

The Santa Barbara County Arts Commission in partnership with the Santa Barbara Bowl Foundation is offering up to $50,000 in grant funding spread out across 10 organizations.



“I want for every child to be able to have the opportunity to be creative and to express themselves and to really see and find themselves in art and in their community,” said Rubin.



Non profits and artists with a fiscal sponsor can apply for up to $5,000 dollars each.



Past grant recipients include Santa Barbara's Boxtales Theater, which presents myths and folktales from a variety of cultures to elementary school kids across the county.



“This big woman comes out on stilts and she's got a skeleton mask, and the kids just, like, love that. And they'll scream, like, in a happy way, or they're pretending to be scared,” said Boxtales Theater Managing Director Matthew Tavianini.

Last June Boxtales Theater Company received the AMI grant.



“We have since been able to fund two, schools, fully funded through complete assemblies. So that's been great. And we're hoping to get two more in the spring here coming up,” said Tavianini.



Organizations must attend a free online grant workshop to apply.



The deadline to submit an application is March 20th.