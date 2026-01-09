From Homelessness to Hope: Peer Support Helps Moms Rebuild Their Lives 

Santa Barbara, Calif. (KEYT) - Santa Barbara’s peer support program is helping homeless mothers rebuild their lives.

For months, Sophia Mendez lived in uncertainty, wondering if she and her child would ever have a safe place to call home.

That changed when she turned to St. Vincent’s Family Strengthening Program.

The program helps homeless mothers gain independence with housing support, parenting classes, and financial training.

At the heart of it all are peer support specialists — women who’ve faced similar challenges and now guide others on their journey.

“My job is to help moms believe in themselves again,” says Katrina Gonzales, a peer support specialist at St. Vincent’s.

Since joining the program, Mendez says she’s gained more than practical skills — she’s learned self-confidence and hope for the future.

Fueled by a $100,000 Women’s Fund grant, St. Vincent’s continues to change lives across the community, empowering women to turn struggle into strength.

For Mendez, it didn’t just change her address — it changed her life.