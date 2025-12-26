In Retirement, Former Fire Chief Working on Behalf of Mental Wellness for First Responders

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) - With the start of his retirement, former Santa Barbara

County Fire Chief Mark Hartwig says he remains committed to the health of first responders.

Hartwig spoke about this recently when a new emergency communications center opened in Santa Barbara County to improve response times and efficiencies. It was a project he worked on until it was completed and just as he retired.

The ceremony was two days after Hartwig's retirement officially started.

He said the health and wellness, especially mentally, for firefighters remains in the forefront of the next chapter in his life.

Hartwig said he wanted to make sure there were long term funding plans in place to secure the services needed for those impacted by their job, and not have, "to pass the hat" for donations.



Hartwig served as the fire chief starting in 2019.

He was very involved in the efforts of non-profit ONE805 that supports the health and vital resources needed for first responders.

He retired with 33 years of experience.