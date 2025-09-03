New Charges Filed Against All Three Men Arrested for Fatal Aug. 1 Stabbing on State Street

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – On Wednesday, an amended complaint was filed against three men in connection with an Aug. 1, 2025, fatal stabbing on State Street after new evidence was uncovered.

All three men named in Wednesday's complaint are the same men arrested and charged for the stabbing death of Anthony Bisquera-Hartley on Aug. 5, 2025.

According to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office, evidence collected after the charges were filed in early August showed that Bisquera-Hartley was not unarmed as previously believed and instead had a knife during the attack.

Two of the defendants, Sergio Rivas and Juan Fernando Rios, both acted in "lawful self-defense" during the fatal stabbing of Bisquera-Hartley explained the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.

Rivas is now facing a charge of assault with a deadly weapon against Rios, several firearm-related charges stemming from his arrest including being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, carrying a loaded firearm in public, carrying a concealed firearm in a vehicle, and possession of a loaded firearm while also in possession of cocaine detailed the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.

The Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office stated it will continue to pursue a conviction for Rios for multiple firearm-related charges connected to his arrest on June 26, 2025, including being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition and carrying a loaded firearm in public.

The third defendant named in the Aug. 5, 2025, criminal complaint, Luis Gerardo Terrazas, who was initially charged with the attempted murder of co-defendant Sergio Rivas, will instead face charges of assault by means of force likely to cause great bodily injury noted the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.

Additionally, all three men were facing special allegations that their alleged crimes were on behalf of a criminal street gang, but evidence collected after their arraignment in early August resulted in the dropping of those special allegations in the amended criminal complaint released on Wednesday shared the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.

All three men will be arraigned on their new charges in Department 12 of the Santa Barbara County Superior Court on Monday, Sep. 8, 2025.