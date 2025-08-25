Over 30 new victims connected to alleged luxury car and investment scheme

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – On Monday, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office released more details about its investigation of Jonathan Tudor, a West Hollywood man arrested and charged in connection with an alleged multi-state scam in late July, including the addition of 33 victims as well as a newly uncovered investment fraud.

Late last month, the 64-year-old was arrested in connection with a scheme were he allegedly posed as a luxury car salesman and scammed multiple people across Southern California.

At the time, detectives had identified at least four victims and expected more to come forward and on Aug. 25, shared that 33 additional victims connected to Tudor have come forward since that request stated a press release from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, the new cases go as far back as 2023 and involve people from New York, Washington, and across California.

Detectives had identified at least four victims when arresting Tudor and expected more to come forward.

Anyone who still believes they may have been a victim is asked to contact Detective Kiesow at 805-681-4150 or you can share your information while remaining anonymous by calling 805-681-4171 or emailing https://www.sbsheriff.org/home/anonymous-tip/.

On July 31, the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office filed 44 criminal counts against Tudor including theft from an elder, securities fraud, money laundering, grand theft, forgery, and witness dissuasion.

Tudor remains in custody at the Santa Barbara County Main Jail added the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

On Aug. 25, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office noted that detectives also uncovered a separate investment fraud linked to Tudor.

According to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, victims in the separate scheme were allegedly offered vague investment opportunities that promised double victim's return on investment.

While Tudor is alleged to have paid out some smaller investments, he failed to deliver on larger amounts and left investors with notable financial losses explained the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

On March 30, 2025, an angry victim reported paying for a vehicle that was never delivered and investigating detectives uncovered a scheme conducted by 64-year-old Jonathan Tudor who is alleged to have claimed to victims he was a top executive at BMW explained the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

Tudor hosted a private event at a local Santa Barbara hotel where he invited people to view a luxury vehicle and offered exclusive deals and some victims allegedly were persuaded to sign contracts wire payments that usually were around $16,000 for vehicles that were never delivered detailed the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office back in July.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office added that a large collection of luxury items valued at over $250,000 were seized during a search of Tudor's West Hollywood home on July 29 and it is believed that he used the money he allegedly gathered from investors to purchase the items.

Some of those luxury items seized at Tudor's home are shown in the featured image of this article.

No evidence was collected during the search that indicated the promised luxury vehicles ever existed noted the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.