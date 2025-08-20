Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

Santa Barbara Based ShelterBox Helping Thousands Affected by Floods in Pakistan

ShelterBox
By
Published 4:36 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara based non-profit, ShelterBox, is stepping in to provide life-saving aid across the country of Pakistan after severe monsoonal flooding has caused widespread devastation.

Pakistan's monsoon season typically last from June through September and brings quite the heavy rainfall, but according to ShelterBox, this year's storms have been particularly intense. Sudden downpours, and unexpected cloudbursts have triggered flash floods in the northwest – dumping over four inches of rain in just an hour. Teams in Pakistan say the rain has swept away entire villages and caused widespread destruction throughout the country.

With a team already on site in Pakistan, ShelterBox plans to send an additional team to Islamabad to work closely Islamic Relief Pakistan (IRP) to starting providing aid, shelter, and supplies from storage depots in Pakistan and Dubai.

The organization says they are aware of how vulnerable the country is to extreme weather and natural disasters this time of year, prompting their quick response.

Right now the focus is on what people need and where that need is highest.

With significant damage to homes, roads, and crops, ShelterBox is looking at shelter repair kits, which include tarpaulins and rope, so people can make temporary repairs to damaged homes. ShelterBox says the community is also in need of water filters, water carriers, and mosquito nets.

ShelterBox has responded to flooding in Pakistan before — most recently in 2022 — supporting families with tents, water filters, mosquito nets, solar lights and other essential supplies.

The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On Our Mobile Apps. Keep Up With the Latest Articles by Signing Up for the News Channel 3-12 Newsletter.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Alissa Orozco

Alissa Orozco is the Digital Content Director at News Channel 3-12. For more about Alissa, click here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content