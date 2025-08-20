Santa Barbara Based ShelterBox Helping Thousands Affected by Floods in Pakistan

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara based non-profit, ShelterBox, is stepping in to provide life-saving aid across the country of Pakistan after severe monsoonal flooding has caused widespread devastation.

Pakistan's monsoon season typically last from June through September and brings quite the heavy rainfall, but according to ShelterBox, this year's storms have been particularly intense. Sudden downpours, and unexpected cloudbursts have triggered flash floods in the northwest – dumping over four inches of rain in just an hour. Teams in Pakistan say the rain has swept away entire villages and caused widespread destruction throughout the country.

With a team already on site in Pakistan, ShelterBox plans to send an additional team to Islamabad to work closely Islamic Relief Pakistan (IRP) to starting providing aid, shelter, and supplies from storage depots in Pakistan and Dubai.

The organization says they are aware of how vulnerable the country is to extreme weather and natural disasters this time of year, prompting their quick response.

Right now the focus is on what people need and where that need is highest.

With significant damage to homes, roads, and crops, ShelterBox is looking at shelter repair kits, which include tarpaulins and rope, so people can make temporary repairs to damaged homes. ShelterBox says the community is also in need of water filters, water carriers, and mosquito nets.

ShelterBox has responded to flooding in Pakistan before — most recently in 2022 — supporting families with tents, water filters, mosquito nets, solar lights and other essential supplies.

