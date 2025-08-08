Fish Consumption Advisory issued for species of black bass in Lake Cachuma

LAKE CACHUMA, Calif. – A fish consumption advisory was issued for Lake Cachuma after unsafe levels of mercury were detected in species of black bass by the state's environmental protection agency.

According to the County of Santa Barbara Health Department, trout, catfish, crappie, and other fish commonly found in Lake Cachuma are not included in the consumption advisory and may be considered safe to eat at the recommended servings.

Historic mining and coal burning released mercury into the environment where it can accumulate in fish, especially species that eat smaller fish, and because mercury affects brain development, recommendations are tailored to different groups based on sex and age explained the California Environmental Protection Agency's Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment.

According to the state environmental agency, the recommended serving of fish is about the size and thickness of your hand, but for some smaller species of fish, multiple individual fish may make up a single serving.

Image courtesy of the California Environmental Protection Agency

Those health recommendations divided by sex and age are shown in the images below:

"If you eat fish from Cachuma Lake, check our new fish advice. It can help you decide which fish to eat and how much," explained fish advisory program manager Dr. Wesley Smith. "We issued guidance for three species to help you choose which fish to eat safely."

The Lake Cachuma-specific advisory joins more than 150 other advisories from the state that you can check out here.