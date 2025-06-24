Skip to Content
Demolition makes way for bridge, creek expansion on De La Vina Street

Beth Farnsworth/KEYT
Published 5:52 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A demolition project on the 2700 block of De La Vina Street will likely snarl traffic as the city begins its latest bridge widening project above Mission Creek.

It is a story we have been updating in recent years.

The building that once housed Mishay Salon and Yellow Bird now sits behind green fencing in a pile of rubble. Wrecking crews will target the months-long vacant De La Vina Liquor store and the once popular Marty's Pizza buildings across the street, next.

The work is all part of the city's nearly $12 million De La Vina Street Bridge Replacement Project.

Eric Goodall, Supervising Engineer for the Streets Engineering Design Team, told your News Channel last year that this is the city's way of preparing for "25 year floods."

Work is expected to be complete in 2027.

Meantime, businesses in the area remain open.

