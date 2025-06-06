Santa Barbara Police announce new Narcan distribution location at Figueroa Station lobby

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Santa Barbara Police announced that a new, free Narcan -also known as Naloxone- distribution location has been added to the lobby of the Department's station at 215 E. Figueroa Street.

According to the Santa Barbara Police Department, any member of the public can visit the lobby and, after watching a brief educational video, will receive a box with two 4mg doses of Narcan nasal spray.

The program is free and does not require any personal information or registration noted the Santa Barbara Police Department.

The Santa Barbara Police Department explained that the initiative is part of a statewide effort to reduce opioid-related deaths sponsored by the California Department of Health Care Services .

Narcan is available on Monday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Tuesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. shared the Santa Barbara Police Department.

The Santa Barbara Police Department joins the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office as a location for the public to get life-saving Narcan.

According to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, the following symptoms can show that a person is experiencing a potential opioid overdose:

Difficult to wake the person up

Slowed Breathing

Confusion

Blue or pale lips and fingernails

If you see these signs, call 911 immediately and administer naloxone if it is available advised the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

Free Narcan can also be found at each of the Sheriff's substations across the county and a list of those substations can be found below:

Narcan has been used by custody deputies to try and save the lives of inmates experiencing opioid overdoses.

In one week in September of 2023, three inmates overdosed at Santa Barbara County Main Jail and two inmates at the Santa Barbara County Northern Branch Jail overdosed within hours of one another in October of 2022.