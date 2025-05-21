Direct Relief sends medical supplies to communities struck by devastating tornado in Central US

GOLETA, Calif. - Direct Relief is helping Missouri communities in the aftermath of the devastating tornado that hit Central US on Monday.

The organization is providing emergency medical supplies to healthcare providers and organizations in St. Louis, including field medic packs, Tdap vaccines, diabetes test strips, and medications for chronic disease management in response to the devastating tornadoes.

Crews are responding directly to requests from local healthcare centers.

So far, Direct Relief has provided antibiotics, EpiPens, chronic disease medications, N95 masks, and gloves needed by frontline healthcare workers aiding storm survivors.

In addition to medical aid, Direct Relief’s network of healthcare provider clinics and centers are on the ground giving out hygiene kits and water, connecting people to shelters, and providing transit support to those displaced by the storm.

In order to ensure care reaches even those cut off from clinics, Direct Relief supplied field medic packs that allow responders to administer care on-site, bridging critical healthcare access gaps in affected neighborhoods.

As forecasts predicting additional severe weather, Direct Relief remains on alert reinforcing support for health centers and clinics in Missouri, Kentucky, and beyond as they prepare for potentially compounding emergencies.

For decades, Direct Relief has responded to hurricanes, wildfires, and tornadoes across the U.S., partnering with local health providers to deliver fast, effective medical aid where it’s needed most — from the Gulf Coast to the Midwest.