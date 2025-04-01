Sheriff’s Office warns about Deltopia entry fees and non-refundable ticket scams

ISLA VISTA, Calif. – Ahead of Deltopia weekend, the Sheriff's Office is warning residents to be aware of scams involving ticketed events and parking in connection with the event.

A ticketing app is already offering prepaid tickets for parties in Isla Vista and residents have reported that party apps are posting fake parties at unsuspecting addresses and charging non-refundable ticket fees explained the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office in a press release about the scams Tuesday.

According to Santa Barbara County Ordinance 36-6, public nuisance violations apply to areas of Isla Vista during Deltopia weekend and include any social gathering, concert, or party that charges a fee, collects donations, or requires a purchase to attend.

Deputies will be actively shutting down these illegal gatherings and citing organizers stated the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

If you have already paid for a ticket, it is likely you will not be getting your money back warned the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, listings on party apps are collecting non-refundable ticket fees from unsuspecting partygoers and leaving them and property owners out of the profits.

Tickets for Deltopia parties are more than a waste of time, they are likely to be a scam explained the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.