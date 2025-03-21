Historic spot in Santa Barbara gets new trees

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - It my not be widely known but the center medium of State Street above Mission Street has historic protections.

Santa Barbara Beautiful has stepped up to fund two new Jelly Palms to complete the row of palms in that drive.

Out of compliance trees were removed.

The work took place this morning by Wilson Environmental Contracting.

The trees are on State Street at Los Olivos Street and also at Constance.

Some of the existing trees in the row of palms are decades old including one that was planted in 1924.